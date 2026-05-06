Comelec okays UBJP registration as RPPP, PSOs

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) approved on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the Petitions for Registration of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) not just as a Regional Parliamentary Political Party (RPPP) but as Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs), as well for its five sectoral wings.

In its resolution, the commission en banc granted the Petition for Registration of the UBJP as an RPPP participating in the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

"The Verified Manifestation of Intent in Lieu of Petition for Registration of UBJP as RPPP for purposes of participating in the 2026 BPE is hereby granted," said the Comelec.

"UBJP's Manifestation of Intent to Participate in the 2026 BPE is hereby given due course," it added.

Similarly, the commission also approved the Petitions for Registration of UBJP sectoral wings as PSOs.

"The Petition for Registration of UBJP as PSO-Sectoral Wing for purposes of participating in the 2026 BPE is hereby granted," said the Comelec.

"UBJP's Manifestation of Intent to Participate in the Parliamentary Sectoral Representation System (Women, Settler Communities, Youth, Ulama, and Traditional Leaders Sectors) in the 2026 BPE is hereby given due course," it added.

In effect, the Comelec has junked the twin oppositions filed against the UBJP and their bids to get accredited for the BPE.

It can be recalled that UBJP has been accused of being an armed organization by reason of its alleged affiliation with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and that it purportedly owns or controls iHH Insani Yardim Vakfi Ugur, which is an alleged conduit for foreign financial contributions from the Turkish government.

"The Verified Oppositions filed by Sahabudin Panambulan Usop and Gasanara Dibaraten are hereby denied," said the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)