Comelec OKs proposed 6-year terms for barangay, SK officials

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) does not have any objections to the proposal in the House of Representatives for a fixed six-year term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

In a media forum in Manila, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are ready to implement whatever the decision of lawmakers on the terms of barangay and SK officials.

"For us, whatever is the decision of Congress on that matter, since it is their pure discretion, we will support it," said Garcia.

The poll chief noted how Article X, Section 8 of the 1987 Constitution provides lawmakers the power to set the terms of office.

The law states that: "the term of office of elective local officials, except barangay officials, which shall be determined by law, shall be three years".

"Their terms can be fixed by law. It can be three, five, or six years. It's really under the discretion of Congress," said Garcia.

Earlier, House Speaker Martin Romualdez filed House Bill No. 10747, which calls for a fixed six-year term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

Romualdez said such a longer term will ensure that they will not be bothered by electoral issues and be able to focus on the services to their barangays. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)