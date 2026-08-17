Comelec OKs security personnel for Barmm field execs

FOLLOWING the ambush attempt targeting Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua last Saturday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday, August 17, 2026, said it has green-lighted requests for security personnel for their field officials ahead of the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have approved additional security for their field officials despite having no threats being directed towards Barmm election officers.

"Our personnel, specifically our election officers, have been provided with security details to prevent a recurrence of past incidents," Garcia said.

"The PNP is providing security personnel to those who will request them. This gives us a great deal of confidence," he added.

Garcia said they see the incident as being election-related despite the absence of an official finding from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"Although the PNP has not yet issued a formal declaration, given that he is the incumbent Chief Minister and a candidate; the incident occurred after he had taken his oath as a BFP member and had been appointed its Chairman, we at the COMELEC are treating this as an election-related violent incident," said Garcia.

"This damaged our record of zero election-related violence in the BARMM elections. From the filing of Certificates of Candidacy through the election and campaign periods, there had been virtually no election-related violence," he added.

The Comelec chair said they will just continue with their preparations for the BPE.

He said this is especially with their deployment of poll paraphernalia and training of personnel nearing completion.

"Preparations and deployments in the Bangsamoro are proceeding as planned. Training for personnel and teachers continues without interruption," he said.

"We are not intimidated by such events. Everything is normal, even with the Chief Minister being involved. The election on September 14 is definitely pushing through," added Garcia.

On Saturday afternoon, Macacua survived an ambush attempt in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte by still unidentified gunmen.

The slay try comes following Macacua's official transfer from the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) to the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), both of which are running in the September 14 polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)