Comelec: Ombudsman rulings 'immediately executory'

"If a candidate has a perpetual disqualification to hold public office slapped by the Ombudsman, we will immediately implement that," said Garcia.

"We believe that the decision of the Ombudsman is immediately executory although it may not be final," he added.

Garcia said such a policy will be observed as long as they are not restrained by a higher court, such as the Court of Appeals.

"(This is) unless the candidate will be able to secure a restraining order from a higher court," said the poll chief.

He reiterated, however, that the Comelec will still receive the certificates of candidacy (COCs) of the candidates involved subject to a later ruling on their qualifications.

"We don't have a choice but to accept their COCs. Our duty remains ministerial. Our discretion will come later on," said Garcia.

In its ruling, the Ombudsman permanently disqualified Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama from holding any government position after he was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

On Thursday, October 3, Rama filed his COC to seek reelection in Cebu City.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes was also slapped with dismissal from service after he was found guilty by the Ombudsman of grave misconduct. Cortes filed his COC on Friday, the day after the Ombudsman decision came out.

Similarly, former Bamban mayor Alice Guo was slapped with perpetual disqualification from holding public office by the Ombudsman due to grave misconduct.

On Friday, Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David, bared that she will seek reelection as Bamban town mayor when she files her COC on October 8. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)