Comelec on BPE: We now have a problem

WITH 2025 close to ending and a new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) districting law yet to be passed, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) believes they now have a big problem in being able to hold the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) in March 2026.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are now worried over the continued inability of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to pass a new law as required by the Supreme Court (SC).

"It seems that there will be no Bangsamoro elections yet. As of yesterday (Thursday), the last day of the Bangsamoro Parliament, they haven't passed any bill. So, it looks like we now have a problem," Garcia told reporters on Friday, December 19, 2025.

To recall, the SC directed the BTA to pass a new Barmm districting law by October 30, 2025.

The High Tribunal also directed the Comelec to, subsequently, proceed with the preparations and conduct the BPE not later than March 31, 2026.

Given such a predicament, the poll chief said they are now looking at asking lawmakers to pass a law that will move the BPE to November 2026, which is the same schedule of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

"The Comelec is planning to endorse (to Congress) that if the BPE doesn't push through on March 30, we will be supporting and, in fact, endorsing a bill for it to be held simultaneously with the BSKE," Garcia said.

It should be noted that Republic Act 12232 rescheduled the BSKE from December 1, 2025 to November 2, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)