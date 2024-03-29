Comelec opens bidding for indelible ink

MORE than a year before the May 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has opened the public bidding for the procurement of indelible ink to be used in the next national and local polls.

In its Invitation to Bid, the Comelec-Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) said it is set to procure a total of 438,248 bottles of indelible ink with a budget of P205.17 per bottle.

"The Comelec intends to apply the sum of P89,915,342.16 being the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) as payment under the contract for the Supply and Delivery of Indelible Stain Ink for the 2025 National and Local Elections," said the SBAC.

"Bids received in excess of the total ABC shall be automatically rejected at Bid Opening," it furthered.

An indelible ink is a semi-permanent dye that is applied to the forefinger of voters that ensures that a citizen cannot vote more than once on Election Day.

The SBAC said the bidding documents may be procured from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, from the SBAC Secretariat Office at the Far East Managers and Investors Incorporated (FEMII) Building in Intramuros, Manila.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled on April 08, 2024 at 10 a.m., at the 4th floor of the Palacio del Gobernador building in Intramuros, Manila.

The deadline for Submission of Bids will be on April 24 at 8:30 a.m., at the SBAC Secretariat Office.

On the same day will be the Opening of Bids at 10:30 a.m., at the Bureau of Treasury (BTR) Convention Hall of the Palacio del Gobernador building. (HDT)