Comelec opens voter registration ahead of 2028 presidential polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) started on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the voter registration as preparations for the 2028 presidential polls.

The agency said the registration for first-time voters, existing voters, transferees and those with deactivated records will run until June 30, 2027.

It said voter registration from Tuesdays to Fridays is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and scheduled holidays.

“Maaaring magtungo sa Opisina ng Election Officer (OEO) na may sakop sa iyong lugar o sa mga itinalagang satellite registration sites upang maghain ng kaukulang aplikasyon,” the Comelec said.

(You may visit the Office of the Election Officer that has jurisdiction over your area or any designated satellite registration site to submit the appropriate application.)

The agency said the Register Anywhere Program is available in all capital cities, towns and highly urbanized cities across the country, giving the public more opportunity to register despite not being in their hometown of the area where they will cast their vote.

Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) is also available in the following areas: