Comelec orders probe into ambush of Barmm chief Macacua

Also read: Barmm Interim Chief Minister's convoy ambushed

In a brief statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the AFP and PNP are expected to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice immediately.

“No stone should be left unturned just to ensure that the trust and confidence of the people will remain,” said Garcia.

Similarly, Garcia said authorities must not lose sight of the bigger picture ahead of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

“Whether this is election-related or not, the maintenance of peace and order in the area is of utmost importance,” said Garcia.

On Saturday afternoon, Macacua survived an ambush attempt in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, by still-unidentified gunmen.

The assassination attempt came following Macacua’s official transfer from the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) to the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), both of which are running in the September 14 polls.

Garcia, however, said the Comelec is not yet considering placing any part of the region under its direct control.

He said the poll body is not yet looking to declare “Comelec Control” in any part of BARMM, as one incident does not depict the overall situation in the region.

“Not at this point. A single incident should not be allowed to disrupt the still generally peaceful situation in the entire BARMM,” said Garcia.

Asked whether they expect election-related violence to escalate as Election Day draws closer, the poll chief answered in the negative.

“We don’t expect an escalation. We are on top of the situation,” said Garcia.

(Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)