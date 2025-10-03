Comelec orders return of BPE poll paraphernalia

FOLLOWING the postponement of the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered the return of all poll supplies and paraphernalia from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have begun “reverse logistics,” which includes retrieving automated counting machines (ACMs) and official ballots designated for the BPE.

“In the meantime, while we wait for the new districting law, we need to get all the equipment we deployed to the Barmm areas back,” Garcia said.

“There will be reverse logistics. We have already spent money in shipping them. Now, we will have to spend money again to return them,” he added.

Garcia said the return of BPE supplies and equipment is necessary due to expected changes in the system and allocation.

“They can’t just stay there as all the machines must be reconfigured and tested again. Even the supplies like indelible ink, batteries, and ballots must be returned,” Garcia said.

The poll chief said the reverse logistics should be completed as soon as possible.

“It must be finished this month, if not, by November,” Garcia said.

The Supreme Court (SC) earlier declared unconstitutional Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 58 and 77. The SC then directed the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to craft a new districting law by October 30, 2025.

As a result, the SC moved the BPE to no later than March 31, 2026.

The Comelec has said it will comply with the High Court’s decision to reset the elections. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)