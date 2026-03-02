Comelec: Overseas voter registration in Middle East stays open

OVERSEAS voter registration for Filipinos in the Middle East remains open despite regional hostilities, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

The Comelec said there are no reported suspensions of registration activities in any Gulf states.

"As of today, Monday, overseas voter registration activities in Philippine embassies and consulates in the Middle East affected by tensions in the region continue," the Comelec said in a statement.

"Philippine foreign posts remain operational and open for consular services, including overseas voter registration," the agency said.

The announcement follows the Saturday attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, which led to retaliatory strikes by Iranians on U.S. military bases in several Middle East countries.

An estimated 2 million Filipinos live and work in the region.

Overseas voter registration for the 2028 polls began Dec. 1, 2025, and will run until Sept. 30, 2027.

Registration is available at all Philippine embassies and consulates, as well as designated Local Field Registration Centers in the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)