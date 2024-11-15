Comelec: Postponement of Bangsamoro elections will invalidate COCs filed

ALL the 111 certificates of candidacy (COCs) and seven manifestations of intent to participate (MIPs) filed earlier in the month are set to be invalidated once the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Parliamentary Elections (BPE) is pushed back from May 12, 2025 to May 11, 2026.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said new COCs and MIPs must be filed by those intending to run for parliamentary seats in Barmm in 2026, should the elections be postponed.

"In the event that there will be a law passed (deferring the BPE), we will have another round of filing of COCs (and MIPs)," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a press briefing on Friday, November 15, 2024.

He said this is unless the proposed law specifically provides that the COCs and MIPs filed will remain valid for the rescheduled BPE.

"But, under ordinary circumstances, all filings for candidacy will be invalidated. Therefore, we should have a new COC (and MIP) filing," Garcia said.

Senate President Chiz Escudero filed Senate Bill No. 2682, which seeks to postpone the 2025 BPE to May 11, 2026.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez also filed House Bill No. 11034, which is in response to the initial request of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) for the postponement of the 2025 BPE.

The Comelec issued the clarification as its Central Office in Intramuros, Manila began receiving the COCs, MIPs, and other related documents from the Barmm field offices Friday.

The Comelec earlier conducted the filing of COCs for parliamentary district representatives, and MIPs for regional parliamentary political parties (RPPP) from November 4 to 9 in its field offices in the Bangsamoro.

Of the 111 aspirants for parliamentary district representatives, 41 were in Lanao del Sur, 15 in Maguindanao del Norte, 15 in Maguindanao del Sur, 15 in Basilan, 10 in Tawi-Tawi, 10 in Cotabato City, and five in the Special Geographic Area in Cotabato.

On the other hand, seven RPPPs filed their MIPs along with their list of nominees totaling 279 nominees.

A total of 25 seats will be up for grabs for parliamentary district representatives, while 40 seats will be filled by regional parliamentary political parties. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)