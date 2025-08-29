Comelec probes 15 contractors over 2022 poll donations

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, August 29, 2025, said 15 contractors are now under investigation over the possibility of being prohibited campaign donors in the May 2022 polls.

In an interview in Zamboanga City, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said more contractors have been tagged as possibly having made prohibited campaign contributions to candidates in the 2022 national and local elections.

"As of yesterday (Thursday), we have identified 15 contractors that provided support, assistance, and donations to 2022 candidates," Garcia said.

He added the number is not yet final as the evaluation of the Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) is still ongoing.

"We are prioritizing all positions involved in 2022. There may be more aside from the 15 (contractors)," Garcia said.

The poll chief clarified, however, that it is not yet certain if the 15 contractors are indeed prohibited campaign contributors.

"They are contractors. If they had a contract with the government at the time of the filing of the candidacy of those they supported, or after the filing, that is something we will know through the DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways)," Garcia said.

Last week, the Comelec said four contractors were found to have contributed to the campaign of senatorial candidates in the 2022 polls.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, "no contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by natural or juridical persons who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works."

Garcia said those proven to have violated the law will be held accountable.

"If they are proven to have a government contract, be it service or public works, that is an election offense," he said.

An election offense carries the penalty of one to six years imprisonment, disqualification from holding public office, and deprivation of the right of suffrage. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)