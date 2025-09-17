Comelec proclaims Gabriela party-list

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, proclaimed the Gabriela Women’s Party as among the winning party-list groups in the May 2025 polls.

In a short ceremony held at the Comelec head office in Intramuros, Manila, the NBOC proclaimed Gabriela’s first nominee, Sarah Elago, as the newest member of the House of Representatives.

"We, the chairman and commissioners of the Commission on Elections, sitting en banc as the National Board of Canvassers for the party-list system in the automated national and local elections of May 12, 2025, do hereby proclaim Gabriela Women’s Party as having obtained the required percentage of votes under the party-list system of representation to entitle its qualified nominee, Sarah Jane I. Elago," said the NBOC proclamation.

"(She will) sit as representative to the House of Representatives of the Congress of the Philippines, and to serve for a term of three years, ending on June 30, 2028, in accordance with Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines," it added.

Gabriela placed 55th in the May 2025 party-list race after garnering 256,811 votes.

In an interview after her proclamation, Elago expressed the group’s readiness to work.

"Winner ang Gabriela Women’s Party. Tagumpay ito ng kababaihan na hindi sumuko, na tumindig, at lumabas para sa tunay na representasyon sa Congress," said Elago.

(Gabriela Women’s Party is a winner. This is a victory for women who did not give up, who stood up, and who came forward for true representation in Congress.)

"We hope na to have our oath without delay. For Gabriela, any delay is unacceptable. Matagal nang handang-handa ang Gabriela na mag-file ng mga priority bills. Ready na kami kaya sana makapag-assume tayo agad ng office," she added.

(We hope to take our oath without delay. For Gabriela, any delay is unacceptable. Gabriela has long been ready to file priority bills. We are ready, so we hope to assume office immediately.)

The Comelec announced it would proclaim one additional winning party-list representative from the May 2025 polls.

The poll body explained that this was because the 63 seats allocated during the elections fell short of the required 20 percent party-list composition of the House of Representatives. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)