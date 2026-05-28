Comelec proclaims new 1Tahanan rep

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), proclaimed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Elmer Catulpos as the new representative of the 1Tahanan partylist in the House of Representatives.

In a ceremony at the Comelec, the NBOC proclaimed Catulpos as the successor of resigned Representative Nathaniel Oducado.

"The Commission, after due deliberation, resolves to approve and adopt the recommendation of the Law Department relative to the resignation of Representative Nathaniel M. Oducado of 1Tahanan Partylist, to issue Certificate of Proclamation in favor of Mr. Elmer V. Catulpos as the new representative of 1Tahanan Partylist in the House of Representatives vice Hon. Nathaniel M. Oducado," said the Comelec.

Back in the May 2025 polls, 1Tahanan received a total of 309,761 votes to earn one seat in the 20th Congress.

Last May 18, Oducado officially resigned as a member of the House of Representatives, thereby leaving the seat vacant. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)