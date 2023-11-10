Comelec proclaims Uy as Zamboanga del Norte lawmaker over a year after the May 2022 polls

FOLLOWING the directives of the Supreme Court (SC), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, November 10, 2023, proclaimed Roberto "Pinpin" Uy Jr. as the duly elected representative of the First Legislative District of Zamboanga del Norte during the May 2022 national and local polls.

In a short ceremony held at the Comelec Head Office in Intramuros, Manila, the Comelec, through its Special Provincial Board of Canvassers (SPBOC), proclaimed Uy as the rightful winner of the elections held more than a year ago.

"We proclaimed Congressman Pinpin Uy as the representative of the First Legislative District of Zamboanga del Norte as directed by the Comelec en banc," said Comelec Spokesman John Rex Laudiangco.

"This is in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court promulgated last August 9 and received by the Comelec on October 19, which we immediately implemented," he added.

In ita ruling last August 9, the High Court directed the commission to proclaim Uy as winner in the 2022 elections for the position of Zamboanga del Norte’s First District Representative.

This after the SC annulled the proclamation of Romeo “Kuya Jonjon” M. Jalosjos Jr. held on June 23, 2022.

During the May 2022 polls, Uy garnered 69,591 votes, followed closely by Romeo Jalosjos Jr. (R. Jalosjos) with 69,109 votes, while Frederico Jalosjos (F. Jalosjos) received 5,424 votes and Richard Amazon with 288 votes.

However, F. Jalosjos was declared as a nuisance bet, thereby resulting in his votes being credited to R. Jalosjos that led to the latter's proclamation by the Provincial Board of Canvassers (PBOC).

The SC, subsequently, ruled that F. Jalosjos should not have been declared as a nuisance candidate by the Comelec in the last elections.

In an interview after his proclamation, Uy vowed to work double time in order to compensate for the lost time in the electoral dispute.

"We shall work double time for our district since our constituents have been deprived for so long now," he said.

"I am committed to working tirelessly to bring back the old glory of our beloved province,” Uy added. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)