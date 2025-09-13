Comelec projects 1.2M applicants in next voter registration period

MORE than 1 million additional registered voters are expected by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to apply when it resumes the voter registration period in October.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they expect at least 1.2 million people to apply to become registered voters by the third week of October 2025.

"We will resume our voter registration by the third week of October 2025... it will last until the third week of July 2026," said Garcia.

"That's how long our registration will be... We think that, from October to July, we will reach 1.2 to 1.4 million," he added.

The poll chief said their projection stems from those who were unable to register during the last voter registration period.

"We expect that those turning 15 to 17 years old, who were not able to register last time, and those who want to transfer their registration will take advantage of this period to complete their registration," said Garcia.

The Comelec last held the voter registration period nationwide from August 1 to 10.

Data released by the Comelec showed that there were a total of 2,727,643 applicants for voter registration during the 10-day period. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)