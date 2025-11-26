Comelec pushes for end of probe on Chiz-Lubiano case

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) - Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, recommended the cease in the investigation of Senator Francis Escudero and Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., on the allegations of having prohibited campaign contributions during the May 2022 polls.

In its resolution, the Comelec - PFAD recommended the termination of the motu proprio investigation against Escudero and Lubiano.

"There being no violation of Section 95 (c) of OEC committed by respondent Lubiano, it necessarily follows that the subsequent acceptance of contribution by respondent Escudero for his election campaign suffers no legal impediment," said the Comelec-PFAD.

"In view of the foregoing, this Office recommends termination of this investigation as there being no evidence to support a complaint that Section 95 (c) of the OEC was violated by respondents Lubiano and Escudero," it added.

It said the probe should be ceased as the campaign donations made by Lubiano to Escudero was done in his personal capacity.

"When respondent Lubiano contributed to the campaign of respondent Escudero, the former merely exercised a right that is personal to him," said the Comelec - PFAD.

"There is no evidence establishing that the funds used in the contribution originated from Centerways, or that its corporate money crept into the campaign funds of respondent Escudero thru the contribution made by respondent Lubiano," it added.

The PFAD recommendation was immediately affirmed by its Commissioner-in-Charge Rey Bulay, saying there were no opposition to the position taken by the office.

"Basically, walang adversarial sa recommendations kaya walang recourse kundi... PFAD is Comelec, Comelec is PFAD... We adopt," he said in an interview Wednesday.

"Ang aming naging Resolution ay hindi na pumanhik sa en banc kasi walang contrary opinion sa decision ng PFAD. Ang action ko ay instruction to terminate the investigation," added Bulay.

Escudero had earlier admitted that he received campaign donations from Lubiano during the May 2022 polls.

Lubiano also admitted to donating P30 million to Escudero's senatorial campaign in the 2022 elections while his firm held several government contracts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)