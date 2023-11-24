Comelec pushes for month-long general voter registration

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reiterated on Friday, November 24, 2023, its call for a general voter registration activity nationwide, saying it only needs a month-long period to have a cleansed and updated voters list in the country.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they believe that they will only need one month to be able to update the voters list in time for the 2028 national and local elections.

"Our proposal is at least one month to hold general registration of voters nationwide if we are going to annul the list of voters," said Garcia.

"A month-long activity will already be sufficient," he added.

Garcia issued the statement as he renewed his call for Congress to pass a law annulling the existing voters list and calling for a general voter registration activity.

He said that doing so will end all questions on the accuracy of the voters list being used by the Comelec every elections.

"We are pushing for this with our Congress, if it is possible that after the 2025 elections, we will be back to zero in the voters list," said Garcia.

The poll chief said they are seeking the support of Congress as the commission will need the necessary funding to pull it off.

He said this is because they would want the general voter registration to use a more advanced technology by allowing the capture of all fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris verification.

"We may need about P1 billion to P1.2 billion because we will need to provide all local Comelec offices with the said technology," said Garcia.

It was back in July when Garcia first raised the idea of annulment of the list of registered voters, and give way to the holding of a general registration of voters.

Garcia said the last time the Philippines had a general registration of voters was back in 2003. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)