Comelec ratifies creation of 8 new municipalities in North Cotabato

PEOPLE in North Cotabato have approved through a plebiscite the creation of eight municipalities in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

In a statement, the Comelec said out of the total of 72, 658 actual voters, 72,358 voted in favor of the ratification of the new eight municipalities while 103 voted “no.”

The poll body said 81.10 percent of the total voters from 63 barangays in North Cotabato participated in the plebiscite.

The eight new municipalities are as follows:

*Pahamuddin (12 barangays)

*Kadayangan (seven barangays)

*Nabalawag (seven barangays)

*Old Kaabakan (seven barangays)

*Kapalawan (seven barangays)

*Malidegao (seven barangays)

*Tugunan (nine barangays)

*Ligawasan (seven barangays)

The Comelec said the conduct of the plebiscite has been peaceful and orderly, extending gratitude to the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local government units. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)