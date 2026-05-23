Comelec ready to aid Ombudsman vs Marcoleta

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, May 23, 2026, expressed readiness to help the Office of the Ombudsman in the filing of plunder and indirect bribery charges against Sen. Rodante Marcoleta over alleged campaign donations worth P75 million in the last May 2025 national and local polls.

In a brief statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are open to coordinating with the Ombudsman in pushing for the cases versus Marcoleta.

"The Comelec is ready to help and coordinate with the Ombudsman," said Garcia.

Earlier, reports came out that the Ombudsman is recommending charges of plunder and three counts of indirect bribery against Marcoleta over alleged campaign donations worth P75 million.

His campaign donors, namely former Rep. Mike Defensor and a certain Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viray are also facing plunder and indirect bribery complaints.

For its part, the Comelec said it has yet to consider reviving the previous complaint lodged against Marcoleta.

This, Garcia said, is due to the lack of an appeal from the complainants.

"With regards to reviving the case, the Comelec has not yet considered it. The poll body has not received any Motion for Reconsideration anyways," said Garcia.

Last March, the Comelec en banc ruled to junk the investigation concerning the supposed failure of Marcoleta to fully disclose the campaign contributions he received citing the lack of cause to file an election offense case.

On the other hand, the Comelec ordered the filing of complaints against the three campaign contributors of Marcoleta for possible election offense cases. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)