Comelec ready to defend use of internet voting in 2025 polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared on Monday, May 11, 2026, readiness to defend its decision to use the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) during the May 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) amid pending questions before the Supreme Court (SC).

In an interview after the Stakeholders Forum and Presentation of Draft Terms of Reference (TOR) of the OVCS, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have already received the SC resolution last Friday regarding the request for comment of the poll body.

"We are willing to defend our position in the Comelec saying that the law itself authorized the Comelec to go to other modes of voting," said Garcia.

"Even before we received it (Resolution), we were already preparing by contacting the Office of the Solicitor General," he added.

He said they are also looking to present before the High Court the benefits of using it in the 2025 polls.

"We want to present to the Supreme Court the positive outcome of our internet voting, especially the one we are proud of, which was 100 percent match of the internet result and the manually counted voting results," said Garcia.

Earlier, the SC en banc ordered the Comelec to submit its comment regarding the pending petition challenging online overseas voting used in the 2025 polls.

The order is in relation to the petition of PDP-Laban back in June 2025 asking the SC to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the implementation of the OVCS.

In a related development, Garcia said they will continue with its use of the OVCS come the May 2028 national and local polls.

He said they are determined to utilize anew the OVCS come the 2028 overseas voting despite the pending legal questions.

"It is not advisable that while we are waiting for the disposition of our Supreme Court, we are not preparing or preparing. It would be better if we prepare so that in case we are successful in defending the position of the Comelec, we are ready," said Garcia.

"As far as we're concerned, as of this time, internet voting shall push through for our countrymen," he added.

The poll chief noted how they are already looking to hold the public bidding for the enhanced OVCS as early as June or July 2026.

"We want to have it completed by the 1st week of August 2026 at the latest," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)