Comelec ready to DQ vote-buying Cavite bets

LESS than a month before the special polls in the 4th Legislative District of Cavite, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) declared its readiness to disqualify candidates engaged in vote-buying activities.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are ready to disqualify any political party or candidate who will engage in vote-buying ahead of the August 29 polls.

"The Comelec must prove that we will not hesitate in the implementation of our laws. If we have to disqualify a candidate, then so be it. We are not afraid of disqualifying anyone. That is our role," said Garcia.

He said this is because all acts of vote buying as well as acts constituting abuse of state resources (ASR) must be condemned.

The poll chief said all should avoid engaging in such activities as it is the "cancer of Philippine democracy".

"The crucial thing to watch out for is vote-buying. As we all know, vote-buying is now the cancer of Philippine democracy," said Garcia.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, vote-buying is defined as an act by any person who gives, offers, or promises money or anything of value, directly or indirectly, to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate.

Vote-buying shall constitute an election offense, which carries the penalty of one to six years imprisonment, disqualification to hold public office, and deprivation of the right of suffrage.

'Kontra Bigay'

And in a bid to enhance its efforts against vote-buying, the Comelec en banc has reactivated the Committee on Kontra Bigay (CKB) for the August 29 special polls.

Under Resolution No. 11260, the Commission said the CKB is also being activated to police acts deemed as abuse of state resources (ASR) in Dasmariñas City.

"The Kontra Bigay Complaint Center (KBCC) shall serve as the central hub of all complaints and reports on vote-buying, vote-selling, and ASR in elections, which are elevated and forwarded from the local CKB Office," said the Comelec.

"It shall likewise monitor all the reported incidents of vote-buying, vote-selling, acts constituting ASR, and provide updates or follow-through actions," it added.

The poll body said the KBCC will also be open to receiving anonymous reports and complaints.

"Anonymous reports and complaints for vote-buying, vote-selling, and acts constituting ASR shall be properly evaluated and referred for case build-up to ensure there is sufficient evidence as basis for the filing of a complaint," said the Comelec.

Comelec added the local KBCC will submit a weekly report to the CKB all incidents, reports, and complaints of vote-buying, vote-selling, or acts constituting ASR and the actions that have been taken. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)