Comelec ready to help amend party-list law

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday, September 1, 2025, expressed readiness to help lawmakers in amending the Party-List System Act of 1995 as pushed by the bill filed by Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have long readied their proposals and recommendations on how the party-list system should be reformed.

"Meron na kaming nakahandang recommendations (we already have prepared recommendations)," said Garcia.

Sotto earlier filed Senate Bill 192, which seeks to amend the Party-List System Act of 1995.

Sotto said the current party-list system has already deviated from the intent of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, which is to represent the marginalized and underrepresented sectors.

The poll chief said they welcome the bill filed by Sotto as it has long been called for by the Comelec.

"Napapanahon at matagal nang hinihintay ang ganitong paglilinaw at pagbabago. Mariin naming sinusuportahan ang panukalang batas na ito," said Garcia.

(This clarification and reform are timely and long overdue. We strongly support this proposed measure.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)