Comelec ready to hold Batanes special polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, declared its readiness to hold a special election in Batanes for the vacant post created by the death of Batanes lone district Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body stands ready to hold the special polls not earlier than 60 days but not more than 90 days from the day the vacancy was created.

"We will need to hold a special election in Batanes," said Garcia.

Asked if it is possible for the special election in Batanes to be simultaneously held with the November 2 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the poll chief said it is unlikely.

"If the BSKE pushes through on November 2, it might be doable. The only thing is it is not yet within the 60-day period," said Garcia.

Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. died on Monday, September 21, due to cardiac arrest.

Gato was serving his third term as Batanes solon at the time of his death. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)