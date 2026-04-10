Comelec ready to hold twin plebiscites in Davao del Norte town

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is all set to hold the twin plebiscites in the town of San Isidro in Davao del Norte Saturday, April 11, 2026.

In a social media post, the Comelec urged voters in San Isidro to cast their votes during the voting hours of 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

"Vote now! Make your voice heard because every vote counts for change," said the Comelec.

The poll body said the first plebiscite is for the proposed renaming of the Municipality of San Isidro to Municipality of Sawata.

The second plebiscite, it said, is for the proposed renaming of Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion.

"Write YES/OO if you agree, and NO/HINDI if you disagree," said the Comelec.

Republic Act 11814 provides for the renaming of the Municipality of San Isidro to Municipality of Sawata, and Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion.

The law provides that the change of names of the subject municipality and barangay shall be effective upon ratification by the majority of the votes cast by voters in separate plebiscites to be conducted by the Comelec.

During the May 2025 national and local elections, there were a total of 20,363 registered voters in San Isidro. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)