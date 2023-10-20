Comelec ready to interfere in areas with violent, intense BSKE rivalries

WITH the intensity of the campaign period expected to be at fever pitch, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, October 20, 2023, warned the candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) against engaging in violence and other illegal activities.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body will not hesitate in exercising its mandate, including placing specific areas under its control, if only to ensure that the BSKE will successfully be held.

"This is a warning to all candidates and even non-candidates interfering, don't push us to the limits of our patience. We especially hate it when lives are being sacrificed," said Garcia.

"Don't force us to interfere in your areas because you wouldn't like what we will do. This is a final warning to everyone: we will not hesitate to exercise our full power on you," he added.

The poll chief issued the warning as reports of election-related incidents are starting to come in, just two days into the campaign period for the October 30 polls.

He cited as an example the situation in Abra, where candidates are withdrawing and teachers are backing out from serving on Election Day.

Garcia also said there is a case of killing of a candidate for barangay kagawad as well as a report of a spouse of a candidate in Abra being abducted in Metro Manila.

"Abra remains under the yellow category. We are waiting for the update if it will be upgraded or even recommended to be placed under Comelec Control," Garcia said.

"I'm planning to go to Abra so that we will know the real situation there. We want to know directly from our people in Abra as well as the Philippine National Police there," he added.

Currently, only the province of Negros Oriental has been placed under Comelec Control ahead of the BSKE. <b>(HDT/SunStar Philippines)</b>