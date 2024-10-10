Comelec records 43,033 filers nationwide for nat’l, local posts

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said 43,033 aspirants for national and local posts have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) and certificates of nomination – certificates of acceptance of nomination (CON-CANs) during the filing period from Oct. 1 to 8.

In a press conference, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said 33,652 or 78.20 percent of the aspirants in the 2025 midterm polls are males while 9,381 (21 percent) are females.

He said 183 have filed COCs for the Senate, adding that the number is higher compared to the 153 filers in the 2019 midterm elections and to 176 aspirants in the 2022 polls.

On the other hand, the number of CON-CANs submitted by party-list groups reached 190, Garcia said.

Garcia said out of the 160 party-list groups that have filed their manifestation of intent to participate, 155 have submitted their CON-CANs.

“Because of this, there will only be 155 party-lists that will be included in the official ballots," he added.

He said the party-list organizations that have failed to file their CON-CANs are SMILE, ACT AS ONE, KASAMA, MARINO and STL.

In the 2022 elections, 270 groups have filed their CON-CANs.

Garcia said the final number of all national and local candidates will be known in December.

Except for reports of shooting incident in Sharif Aguak, Maguindanao and COC snatching in Negros Occidental province, Garcia said the filing period was generally peaceful.

He said the incident in Mindanao has injured several people, prompting him to order the setting up of a satellite registration site outside the province where the local bets were able to file their COCs.

Quiboloy not endorsed

Meanwhile, the Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP) has denied endorsing senatorial candidate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a statement on Wednesday, WPP president Sonny Matula said they have not issued a Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) for the candidate who is seeking a national position.

"We want to categorically state that Quiboloy has no official endorsement from the leadership of the WPP and is not a member of the party," he said.

Matula said they will take the necessary legal action once investigation is completed “to protect integrity of the WPP.”

"We will be filing for the cancellation of the CONA and pursuing appropriate legal charges against any individuals, who have usurped authority to issue such documents without a legal basis,” he added.

On Tuesday, Quiboloy filed his COC for senator under the WPP, through his authorized representative, lawyer Mark Tolentino.

Under Resolution No. 11045, an aspirant, who has submitted a CONA not duly signed by the authorized signatory of the political party, shall be considered as an independent candidate. (PNA)