Comelec: Registered voters for 2025 polls now close to 69 million

MANILA – The country has now close to 69 million registered voters for the 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday.

Latest Comelec records showed that 68,618,667 registered voters nationwide may participate in the forthcoming polls, with Region IV-A or Calabarzon topping the highest number of voters at 9,764,170.



Region III (Central Luzon) came in second with 7,712,535 registered voters, followed by the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) with 7,562,858.

Regions VII (Central Visayas) and V (Bicol Region) came in fourth and fifth at 4,407,337 and 4,066,662, respectively.

On the other hand, the Cordillera Administrative Region with 1,111,859 voters and Caraga (Region XIII) with 1,889,616 voters posted the lowest number of registered voters.

The total is higher than the May 2022 national polls with 65,745,526 voters and the village and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth) elections in October last year with 67,839,861.

The nationwide voter registration for the 2025 polls concluded Sept. 30. (PNA)