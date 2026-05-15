Comelec releases tentative list of BPE bets, parties

FOUR months before the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released the tentative list of candidates for Parliamentary District Representative, as well as nominees of Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) and Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs).

In its official website (www.comelec.gov.ph), the Comelec published online the tentative list of candidates and nominees for the September 14 polls last Wednesday.

"The Commission hereby causes the online publication of the Tentative List of Candidates and/or Nominees in connection with the 2026 Barmm Parliamentary Election," said the Comelec.

Based on the list, there are a total of 13 Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) listed.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 30 nominees of Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs), including eight for Settler Communities, six for Women, three for Youth, three for Ulama, and 10 for Traditional Leaders.

A total of 107 candidates for Parliamentary District Representative are also included, specifically 17 for Basilan's four districts, 10 for Cotabato City's three districts, 33 for Lanao del Sur's nine districts, 11 for Maguindanao del Norte's five districts, 16 for Maguindanao del Sur's five districts, seven for Special Geographic Area's two districts, and 13 for Tawi-Tawi's four districts.

The poll body, then, urged parties, candidates, and nominees to check the names that will appear on the official ballot for any clerical or typographical error.

"In case there is clerical or typographical error in the Name to Appear on the Official Ballot as posted, the aspirant may file with the Law Department a request for correction of the clerical or typographical error not later than May 18, 2026," said the commission.

On the other hand, it said the inclusion in the list is without prejudice to the filing of appropriate petitions with the Office of the Clerk of the Commission questioning the qualifications of the nominees or candidate.

"The posting will serve as public notice of the nominees' declarations as to their qualifications," said the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)