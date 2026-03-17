Comelec reminds groups: 3 days to file opposition

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded those looking to oppose the accreditation of Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) and Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from participating in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) that they only have three days to do so.

Based on Resolution 11205, the Comelec said opposition may be filed three days after March 20 for RPPPs and three days after March 23 for PSOs.

"A Verified Opposition or Petition to Deny Due Course may be filed within three days from the last day of filing of the Verified Petition for Registration," said the Comelec.

According to the Comelec, the RPPPs with at least 5,000 registered Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) voters may file their applications between March 17-20 at the Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee (BRAC).

As for PSOs, the commission said they may file their applications at the Bangsamoro Registration and Accreditation Committee (BRAC) between March 16 and 23 with the names of their three nominees.

Previously denied as well as new RPPPs/PSOs are required to file their Verified Petition for Registration, while those previously accredited must file their Verified Manifestation in Lieu of Petition for Registration.

In a related development, the Comelec reported that there are more than 76,000 applicants for voter registration in the Barmm.

During the period of February 9 to March 16, the Comelec said there are now a total of 76,942 voter registrants in the Barmm.

Lanao del Sur has the highest number of applicants with 20,447, followed by Maguindanao del Norte wih 16,514, and Maguindanao del Sur with 11,966.

Basilan has a total of 10,865 applicants, followed by the Tawi-Tawi with 9,326, and the Special Geographic Area with 7,824.

The voter registration period in the Barmm began last February 9 and shall run until March 31, 2026.

The Comelec expects around 100,000 Barmm residents to apply to become registered voters. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)