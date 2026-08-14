Comelec reminds parties, coalitions to file 2026 financial reports

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is reminding all registered political parties and coalitions to submit their respective Annual Status Report and Financial Statement for 2026 on or before August 28.

In a social media post, the Comelec reminded registered political parties and coalitions that they are mandated to submit their Annual Status Report and Financial Statement under Resolution No. 11204.

“All registered parties or coalitions shall submit an Annual Status Report and Financial Statement to the Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD), not later than the last working day of August every year,” said the Comelec.

“For 2026, the deadline falls on August 28, 2026, Friday,” it added.

The Commission said the Annual Status Report and Financial Statement must contain the Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS) in the prescribed form available on the official Comelec website.

All registered parties and coalitions are also required to submit their latest audited financial statements.

Lastly, the Comelec said the report must include their activities for the past year, indicating information such as the date and venue of each activity, nature of the activity, attendance, and other supporting documents.

To file their Annual Status Report and Financial Statement for 2026, registered parties and coalitions must send it via email to pfad@comelec.gov.ph. They must also submit one legible Commission-bound paper copy, together with a soft copy in PDF format stored on a CD or USB, through personal service or courier to the PFAD.

The PFAD office is located at 409 Sitio Grande Building in Intramuros, Manila, and is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until August 28. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)