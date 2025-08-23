Comelec: Removing ‘none of the above’ in Barmm polls unlikely

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said removing the “None of the Above” (Nota) option from the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) ballots is not an option despite possible complications.

In an online interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they cannot easily remove the Nota option in the BPE ballots as it is required by the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

"Currently, Nota cannot be removed from the ballots because it is in their election code," said Garcia.

"Comelec has no choice but to put it as an option and one of the choices of the voters in Bangsamoro," he added.

The poll chief said the official ballots, which may start printing on September 8, will still include the Nota option.

"The ballots that will be printed will have None of the Above in the districts and political parties," said Garcia.

He said the only way that the Nota option can be removed is if the Bangsamoro parliament decides to amend the Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

"The only way to remove it (Nota) is if there is a change or amendment to the Bangsamoro election code," said Garcia.

The Comelec earlier raised concerns about the Nota option in the BPE, particularly if it garners the majority of votes.

The Comelec pointed how the Bangsamoro Electoral Code and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) do not provide clear guidance on the potential implications of Nota gaining the majority votes. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)