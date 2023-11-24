Comelec renews call for BSKE bets to file Soce

LESS than a week before the deadline, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, November 25, 2023, reminded candidates in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to file their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) before the November 29 deadline.

In a social media post, the Comelec said there are only a few days left before the deadline to file their Soces relative to the October 30 polls.

"There are only six days left before the deadline of the filing of SOCEs for the BSKE 2023," said the Comelec.

It stressed that all Soces must be filed personally by the candidates before the same local Comelec office, where they filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

The Comelec said the SOCEs may be filed from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The prescribed Soce form may be downloaded via https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=CampaignFinance/SOCEBSKE2023.

Under Republic Act No. 7166, "every candidate shall, within 30 days after the day of the election, file in duplicate with the offices of the Commission the full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election." (HDT/SunStar Philippines)