Comelec resets ERB hearings in Pasay, Manila

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has pushed back the scheduled Election Registration Board (ERB) hearings in the cities of Pasay and Manila after Malacañang suspended work in the two areas on October 14 and 15, 2024.

In an advisory, the Comelec said the ERB hearings in Pasay City and Manila City will be held on October 16 instead.

"In view of the work suspension in government offices on October 14 and 15, 2024 in the cities of Pasay and Manila, the ERB hearings are reset to the next working day, October 16, 2024, Wednesday," said the Comelec.

On Thursday, Malacañang announced that classes at all levels and government work in the City of Manila and Pasay City are suspended from October 14 to 15.

This is to give way for the country's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

ERB hearings are conducted to approve or disapprove applications for voter registration and delist voters by reason of death, failure to vote in two succeeding regular elections, and other grounds provided by law.

The list of registered voters for the May 12, 2025 national and local elections and Barmm parliamentary elections shall be updated after the conclusion of all ERB hearings nationwide. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)