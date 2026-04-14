Comelec: Resetting BSKE won't waste P3B spent for preparations

AMID the possibility of the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) being postponed anew, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured the public on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, that the P3 billion they have already spent for its preparations will not be wasted.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the P3 billion used to procure election paraphernalia and printing the official ballots will not be going to waste as they can still be used at a later date of the BSKE.

"There is nothing to be put to waste given the Comelec's ongoing preparations. The materials we procured can still be used if the BSKE is reset," said Garcia.

He said the over 90 million officials ballots already printed may still be used regardless of the Election Date once the poll body issues a resolution allowing such.

The poll chief also said the metal ballot boxes they have procured may be used either by November 2026 or at a later date.

Garcia said even the delivery date of the procured indelible ink may be delayed in order to ensure that they will not expire.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Representative Albee Benitez pushed for the postponement of the November 2026 BSKE for six months.

Benitez said it would be better if the BSKE funding will be utilized in helping the sectors affected by the Middle East crisis.

According to Garcia, they see no problem with the postponement of the village and youth polls as long as it will not go beyond May 2027.

He said they want the BSKE over and done with by May 2027 as they want to focus solely on their preparations for the May 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE) beginning June 2027.

"We're okay as long as it is not set beyond May 2027... A reset BSKE is doable as long as we have it on or before May 2027," said Garcia.

"We will have our hands full in preparing for the automated NLE by June 2027 onwards," he added.

He said this is the reason why the commission is not against the proposed resetting of the BSKE 2026.

"The Comelec is not one to oppose the postponement of the BSKE. We will always comply with what Congress and the Executive Department order us to do," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)