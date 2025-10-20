Comelec resumes voter registration for 2026 BSKE

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) resumed on Monday, October 20, 2025, the voter registration ahead of the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In an interview with reporters during the reopening of the Comelec satellite site in Luneta Park, Manila, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the voter registration will run from October 20, 2025 to May 18, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said the agency will also relaunch the Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP), which will allow eligible voters to register at the poll body’s satellite sites across the country.

Comelec voter registration sites will also cater to applications for transfer of records, new registration, change of name and status, correction of entries, reactivation of registration records, inclusion of registration records, and reinstatement of names in the list of voters.

Garcia said there will be no voter registration in the Bangsamoro region.

“Inuulit natin, wala po tayong registration muna sa Bangsamoro. Kung nandito kayo sa SRAP at taga-Bangsamoro, tatanggapin natin ang application subalit ito ay ifo-forward namin sa local Comelec pero hindi muna aaksyunan,” he said.

(We repeat, there will be no voter registration yet in the Bangsamoro. If you are from Bangsamoro and register through the SRAP, we will accept your application, but it will be forwarded to the local Comelec office and will not be processed for now.)

“Suspended ang registration sa Bangsamoro. Walang registration sapagkat naghihintay tayo na magkaroon sila ng batas at ma-schedule na natin kung kailan ang halalan para sa Bangsamoro parliamentary elections,” he added.

(Registration in the Bangsamoro is suspended. There is no registration because we are waiting for them to enact a law so we can schedule the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.)

The Comelec is expecting around 1.4 million new voters for the 2026 BSKE.

The 2026 BSKE will be held on November 2. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)