Comelec resumes voter registration October 20

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is all set to resume voter registration activities nationwide Monday, October 19, 2025, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Based on Resolution No. 11177, the Comelec en banc will conduct voter registration in all regions, excluding Barmm, from October 20, 2025, to May 18, 2026.

Voter registration in Barmm, meanwhile, will run from May 1 to 18, 2026.

“Applications for the following shall be personally filed at the Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) of the city, district, or municipality where the applicant resides, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays,” the Comelec said.

Eligible to register as regular voters are Filipino citizens who are at least 18 years old on or before election day, have been residents of the Philippines for at least one year, and have resided in the place where they intend to vote for at least six months immediately preceding the barangay polls.

Qualified to register as SK voters are Filipino citizens at least 15 but not more than 30 years old, who have resided in the barangay for at least six months on or before election day.

The Comelec said SK voters who turn more than 30 years old shall be automatically included in the list of regular voters.

Applications to be accepted include registration; transfer; change or correction of entries in the registration records; reactivation of registration records; inclusion or reinstatement of names in the list of voters; transfer of registration records from foreign service posts to local; and updating of records of persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens (SCs), members of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) or Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs), and other members of vulnerable sectors.

Online filing of applications will also be accepted until April 24, 2026, but only for reactivation; reactivation with transfer of registration within or with correction of entries; reactivation with transfer within and correction of entries; and reactivation with updating of records of SCs, PWDs, and members of ICCs or IPs.

All OEOs are also tasked to hold satellite voter registration activities in each barangay within their respective city, district, or municipality, in sites such as barangay halls or centers, public and private schools and universities, malls, commercial establishments, and other public and convenient places.

The Comelec said it has also expanded the Register Anytime, Anywhere Program (RAP) outside the National Capital Region (NCR). It will now be implemented in all OEOs in capital cities and towns nationwide, as well as in OEOs in highly urbanized cities.

The last nationwide voter registration period was held from August 1 to 10, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)