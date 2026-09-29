Comelec says 3 plebiscites eyed with 2028 BSKE

AT LEAST three local government units (LGUs) are being eyed to have their respective plebiscites alongside the November 2028 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the plebiscites in Barangay Ayala Alabang in Muntinlupa City, Camarines Sur, and Davao are unlikely to be held independently following the postponement of the November 2 BSKE.

"Some want to save money and prefer to just hold it alongside the BSKE. If that happens, it will be moved to 2028," said Garcia.

"They reportedly don't have the budget, so they prefer to just have it held with the 2028 BSKE," he added.

Earlier, the poll body said there are three pending calls for plebiscites that were scheduled to be held alongside the BSKE.

Additionally, the plebiscite for the proposed conversion of the City of Naga in Camarines Sur into a highly urbanized city (HUC) was also being eyed simultaneously with the November 2 BSKE.

According to Garcia, they are now looking at holding the plebiscite in Naga City on November 14.

He disclosed that there is a strong possibility that the plebiscite for Naga City will still push through.

"We will coordinate with Naga Mayor Leni Robredo as we want to ask if they still intend to proceed with their plebiscite," said the official.

"It looks like the one in Naga City will push through, possibly on November 14," Garcia added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)