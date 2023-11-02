Comelec says honoraria paid for 16% of EB members

THREE days after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), over 16 percent of individuals that served as members of the Electoral Boards (EBs) have already received their honoraria and allowances from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a report by the Comelec, a total of 99,801 EB members have already been paid for their election services last October 30.

This is 16.5 percent of the 605,379 total EB members that served during the BSKE nationwide.

Cagayan Valley had the highest rate of payment with 56.65 percent or 12,533 out of the 22,122 EB members.

On the other hand, seeing the lowest rate of payment of honoraria is in Zamboanga Peninsula at 1 percent or 227 out of the 21,696 EB members.

Under the Election Service Reform Act, the EB honoraria and allowances must be paid within 15 days from the date of elections.

For the 2023 BSKE, the EB chairperson, members, and Department of Education Supervisor Official (DESO) are set to receive P10,000, P9,000, and P8,000 respectively. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)