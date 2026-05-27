Comelec says no to 'No El'

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) ruled out on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, any possibility of a "no election" scenario in 2028 as alleged by Senator Imee Marcos.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said there is no truth to allegations that the May 2028 polls will be canceled.

"No-El 2028 will not happen," said Garcia.

Proof of this, he said, is that the Comelec is already deep in preparations for the national and local polls.

"Though we are two years away, we are now making the preparations," said Garcia.

The poll chief also stressed that holding the elections on 2028 is guaranteed by no less than the 1987 Constitution.

"It's a mandate of the Constitution to have an election in that year," said Garcia.

Earlier, Senator Imee Marcos presented a video in the Senate regarding the supposed plans of the minority senators to push for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution in a bid to extend the terms of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Amending the Constitution, according to Senator Marcos, will supposedly result in a "no election" scenario in 2028.

Minority senators quickly denied such a plot while labeling it as “propaganda” and “fake news.” (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)