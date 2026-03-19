Comelec says PI for Cha-Cha still barred

BIDS to amend the 1987 Constitution via people's initiative (PI) shall remain suspended, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

The Comelec en banc only partially lifted the suspension on PI activities, excluding those for amendments of the Constitution, via Minute Resolution 26-0223.

"Wherefore, the suspension of Comelec Resolution 10650 is hereby lifted, except Sections 2 and 3, Article I, insofar as they relate to the amendments of the Constitution," said the Comelec.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said legal questions remain on the use of PI in attempts to change the charter.

"To make it simpler, we will still not accept any petition or signature for verification regarding the PI in amending the Constitution," said Garcia.

The commission lifted the suspension for PI for national or local legislations.

The Comelec ruled to partially lift the suspension of acceptance of signatures for the PI imposed last Jan. 2024.

"The Commission, after due deliberation, resolves to adopt the recommendation of Executive Director Teopisto Elnas, Jr., for the partial lifting of the suspension of the COMELEC Resolution 10650," said the Comelec.

Garcia said those wanting to file initiatives to enact or amend national or local legislations will now be accepted and processed.

"If anyone wishes to have a People's Initiative on specific laws, nationally or even locally, we will accept it," said Garcia.

Last Jan. 2024, the Comelec announced the indefinite suspension of all its activities related to the PI.

The Comelec said the decision allows the commission to review its guidelines and implementing rules and regulations on PIs. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)