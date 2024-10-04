Comelec says poll aspirants still low

AFTER four days since the start of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) finds the number of aspirants for the May 2025 national and local polls still low.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia, in a press briefing on Friday, October 4, 2024, said compared to their expectations, the number is still fewer.

"The numbers remain low up until today," said Garcia.

The filing of COC opened last October 1.

He noted that the usual number of aspirants for senator in previous elections go beyond 100.

Garcia also said the number of party-lists that have submitted their list of nominees are way below the expected 160 organizations.

Halfway through the filing period, there are now 58 senatorial aspirants and 50 party-lists that have filed their COCs and Certificate of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (Con-Cans).

Aspirants, who filed their COCs for senator, are Makabayan Coalition members Ronaldo Adonis, Ronnel Arambulo, Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, Jocelyn Andamo, Teddy Casiño, ACT Representative France Castro, Eufemia Doringo, Modesto Floranda, Liza Maza, Amirah Lidasan, and Danilo Ramos, as well as Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar of the Nacionalista Party, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay of the Nationalist People's Coalition, Partido Lakas ng Masa members Renecio Espiritu and Leody de Guzman, and independent bets Froilan Serafico, Bonifacio Bosita, Ernesto Balite, and Elvis Beniga.

Filing their Con-Cans are party-lists Magbubukid, Pinuno, Gilas, ABP, Gabriela, Abamin, Pinoy Ako, Ilocano Defenders, BBM, 1Rider, Abag Promdi, Ang Probinsyano, Subanen, People’s Champ Guardians, and Ating Guro-TDC.

The COC and Con-Can filing period is set to run until October 8. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)