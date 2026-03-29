Comelec says voters may update digital signatures, photos

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now allowing registered voters to update their digital signatures and photographs in ongoing voter registration activities nationwide.

In Resolution 11200, the Comelec en banc said it is allowing the updating of signatures of registered voters if deemed necessary.

"A registered voter may be allowed to update his or her signature in the Voter Registration System (VRS) under any of the following circumstances," said the Comelec.

Updating signatures is permitted in cases of change or impairment of signature, such as natural aging; and illness, injury, or disability affecting handwriting.

The Comelec said signatures may also be updated due to poor quality or defective captured signatures; system-mandated re-capture; lost or corrupted biometrics data; change in signature due to change in status for females; and change in signature due to security concerns.

Similarly, the commission said it is accepting applications to update photos of registered voters.

"A registered voter may be allowed to update his or her photograph in the Voter Registration System (VRS) under any of the following circumstance," said the Comelec.

It said updating of photos is allowed due to change or impairment of physical appearance, such as natural aging; recognizable facial weight gain or loss; illness, injury, or disability affecting the voter's facial features or physical appearance; and cosmetic or reconstructive procedures.

The poll body said photo updating is also allowed in cases of poor quality or defective captured biometrics; system-mandated re-capture; and lost or corrupted biometrics data.

The agency explained that such updates are being allowed in a bid to ensure the accuracy, integrity, and reliability of biometric data, particularly signatures and photographs.

"The Commission likewise deems it necessary to prescribe the specific instances and conditions under which registered voters may be allowed to update their signature and/or photograph, to promote the faithful implementation of the system of continuing registration and to maintain the quality and usability of the biometric database," said the Comelec.

The voter registration period for the Nov. 2, 2026 Barangay and City Council Elections (BSKE) is set to end on May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)