Comelec: SC ruling affirms 'full automation regime' for national polls

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) welcomed on Friday, May 15, 2026, the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) against manual counting, saying it only affirmed that the conduct of the national and local polls is under the "full automation regime."

In a brief statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are happy over the SC decision, which thumbed down the demand for a parallel manual count on Election Day.

"We are extremely jubilant over this decision as it affirmed and confirmed full automation regime for our national and local elections," said Garcia.

"A parallel manual count on Election Day is never required by law, as it will only result in long delays and provide opportunities for manipulation and fraud. A great victory indeed," he added.

The poll chief was reacting to the ruling of the SC en banc, which dismissed the petition of a group of bishops and retired police and military officials for the commission to be compelled to promulgate rules and regulations for the manual counting of votes at the precinct level.

The SC dismissed the petition, saying the absence of such rules and regulations on manual counting from the Comelec is logical after it transitioned to the use of an automated election system. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)