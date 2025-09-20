Comelec: Security preparations for BPE to continue

DESPITE the suspension of preparations for the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered security preparations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to continue.

In its Minute Resolution No. 25-1017, the Comelec en banc said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) must not stop their security preparations in Barmm.

"The Commission, after due deliberation, resolves to adopt that the suspension be limited only to the Commission's internal preparatory activities and should not extend to the regular conduct of security operations in support of the upcoming elections, in case the TRO will be lifted, ensuring continued coordination and readiness on the part of the security partners," the Comelec said.

The resolution was issued in response to queries from the PNP and AFP on whether their security preparations should also be halted.

In particular, the PNP and AFP asked how they should implement the gun ban in Barmm, as well as how to proceed with the deployment of two battalions for election-related operations.

"This refers to the inquiries raised by the Commission's security sector partner agencies," the Comelec noted.

Under Minute Resolution No. 25-1018, the poll body reiterated that Barmm remains under the campaign and election periods for the BPE.

This, it said, means that all election prohibitions in connection with the BPE remain in effect.

"The processing of requests for authority in relation to specific election prohibitions shall continue," the Comelec said.

Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), which enjoined the Comelec and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority from enforcing Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 77.

On Wednesday, the Comelec announced the indefinite suspension of all its preparations for the BPE.

The suspension of the Comelec’s preparations has effectively put in limbo the conduct of the October 13 polls. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)