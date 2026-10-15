Comelec sees 2-man contest in Batanes special polls

THE post of member of the House of Representatives for the province of Batanes could be a one-on-one contest.

This is according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which is now within the filing period for Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the November 28 special polls in Batanes.

"We could have at least two aspirants," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in a phone interview.

Last Wednesday, the Comelec opened the COC filing period for the special polls for the position of member of the House of Representatives for the province of Batanes.

On Thursday, Luis Andres Abad of the Liberal Party became the first to file his COC for congressman of Batanes.

"Qualified aspirants are encouraged to file their Certificates of Candidacy within the prescribed filing period," said the Comelec.

The filing of COCs is being held at the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor in Batanes, located in Barangay Kaychanarian in Basco.

Asked whether the October 16 deadline could be extended, the poll chief answered in the negative.

"There is no longer an extension. We are running out of time in our preparations," said Garcia.

The special polls are set to be held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. on September 21. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)