Comelec sees 3M new voters for 2028 polls

AT LEAST three million people are expected to register as voters when the Commission on Elections (Comelec) resumes voter registration in November.

In a media forum in Manila, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body is projecting three million new registered voters during the registration period, which is expected to run from the second week of November 2026 to July 30, 2027.

“There are currently 71 million registered voters. Our projection for the 2028 elections is that the number of registered voters will reach 74 million,” Garcia said.

He said the Comelec is also hoping that about three million deactivated voters will take the opportunity to reactivate their registration.

“We hope that those three million people will look to get reactivated. You now have that chance to be able to vote in the 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE),” Garcia said.

The registration activities will cover new registration, transfer of registration records, reactivation, change of name or correction of entries, inclusion or reinstatement, and updating of records.

“The important thing is for all of us to get registered. Registration is always the first step before voting,” Garcia said.

The Comelec earlier announced that voter registration would resume nationwide following the enactment of Republic Act 12326, which postponed the November 2, 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to November 2028. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)