Comelec sees 7 bets staying on for Antipolo special polls

SEVEN aspirants filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects all of them to stay on and make the final list of candidates for the March 14 special polls in the Second District of Antipolo City.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said he believes that all the seven aspirants will be able to make the final list of candidates.

"We have not yet receive any petition to disqualify or cancel the candidacy of any of the seven. So the seven candidates may remain," said Garcia.

To recall, a total of seven individuals filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the March 14 special polls.

They are Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Lorenzo Sumulong III, Maria Trinidad Cafirma, Philip Conrad Acop, Nathaniel Lobigas, and Irvin Paulo Tapales.

Garcia said they will be posting the COCs of the candidates in the Comelec website as soon as possible.

"This is so that everyone can filter the candidates better and for the Comelec to at least find out if they're not telling the truth," said Garcia.

On Thursday, the election and campaign periods for the March 14 special polls is set to commence.

Garcia said that while they expect candidates to go all out, an intense campaign period isn't expected among them.

"We don't expect the battle to be intense but the candidates will be enthusiastic because they know each other well," said Garcia.

"We expect our campaign period to be vibrant," he added.

Nevertheless, the poll chief said they are reminding all candidates to observe the rules and regulations that will be in effect during the campaign period.

Garcia cited prohibitions on giving away money, as well as posting oversized campaign materials that are not in common poster areas.

He said candidates must also avoid disturbing communities with their loud sound system as well motrocades that can cause heavy traffic.

Garcia also reminded candidates not to attack their fellow candidates or even other people with below the belt lines just to make fun of or get the attention of voters. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)