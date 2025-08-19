Comelec sees MILF actions as potential Barmm elections challenge

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday, August 19, 2025, that they see the latest actions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) as posing a possible challenge to the conduct of the October 13 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

In a phone interview, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said this is despite them not seeing any possible adverse effects to their ongoing preparations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

"Sa election preparations, wala naman po kaming nakikita na malaking impact. (However), hindi po namin inaalis na maaring sa law enforcement at security partners ng Comelec, ay maaring maging challenge ito," said Laudiangco.

(In terms of election preparations, we don’t see any major impact. However, we are not discounting the possibility that this could pose a challenge to Comelec’s law enforcement and security partners.)

He said this is why the Commission is hopeful that the issue involving the MILF will no longer escalate ahead of the poll exercise.

"Nananalangin kami ng pagkakaisa at kaayusan, at pakikiisa ng lahat ng grupo, hanggang sa mga kandidato at botante, na ang nasa isip at puso ay ang kinabukasan ng buong Bangsamoro," said Laudiangco.

(We pray for unity and order, and for the cooperation of all groups, including the candidates and voters, with the future of the entire Bangsamoro in mind and heart.)

In an order dated August 16, MILF Chairman Alhadj Murad Ebrahim directed all commanders and members not to participate in the decommissioning activity of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity.

The MILF directive comes just weeks before the Comelec holds the first ever parliamentary elections in Barmm. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)