Comelec sets 2-step selection process for NMIP reps

A TWO-STEP selection process will be conducted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to determine the two Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) sectoral representatives.

In Resolution No. 11235, Comelec said the process of selection of NMIP representatives will be conducted in two levels, the Tribal Assemblies and the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention.

"All Tribal Assemblies are conducted prior to the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention," said the Comelec.

"The Regional Inter-Tribal Convention shall be concluded on a date not less than seven calendar days before the BPE," it added.

According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, they are tentatively looking at having the Tribal Assemblies on July 27 to August 9mand the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention from August 24 to September 4.

The poll body said the tribal assembly is where each NMIP community shall convene to choose their delegates and alternates to the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention; and to select their NMIP nominees and alternates as NMIP Representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament.

It said each tribal assembly shall result in the determination of the 10 delegates and five alternates; and the determination of the two NMIP nominees, who must be a male and a female, and two alternates.

As for the regional inter-tribal convention, it shall serve as the forum where all NMIP communities will select two representatives from the list of nominees who must be a male and a female, to serve as sectoral representatives in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary.

During the Convention, the Comelec said only the two selected nominees and 10 delegates per NMIP community may participate.

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention shall be the venue wherein the two NMIP sectoral representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament shall be determined.

The Commission said the names of the two NMIP representatives determined during the Regional Inter-Tribal Convention will be submitted to the Comelec not later than seven days before the BPE.

"The NMIP representatives to the Bangsamoro Parliament shall be proclaimed by the Comelec simultaneously with the proclamation of other members of Parliament elected through the BPE," said the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)